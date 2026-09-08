Parler Legal Dustup Revealed Rifts, Jury Hears From Ex-CEO

By Cara Salvatore ( September 8, 2026, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Parler's ousted CEO testified Tuesday in his trial against former partner Rebekah Mercer that in 2020, her lawyers' pushback on restructuring provisions recommended by Parler's lawyers was an early clue that "something didn't seem right."...
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