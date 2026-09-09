Klarna Wants Out Of Investor Action Over Loan Risks

By Sydney Price ( September 9, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Payments company Klarna Group PLC has asked a New York federal court to dismiss it from an investor suit accusing it of damaging shareholders by failing to disclose losses associated with its "buy now, pay later" loans ahead of its 2025 initial public offering, saying its projections were neither inaccurate nor misleading....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.