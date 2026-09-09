Humana Says Mylan 'Gamesmanship' Can't Keep Trial Paused
By Bryan Koenig ( September 9, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to restart the countdown to the first trial in the generic-drug price-fixing multidistrict litigation, arguing that Mylan Inc.'s "eleventh-hour delay gambit" of a potential conflict of interest is just the latest in a "carefully choreographed campaign of delaying trial to prevent accountability."...
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