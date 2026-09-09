FCA, Cummins Win Ram Diesel Suit Over EPA Preemption
By Susan Smiley ( September 9, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A class action alleging FCA and Cummins Inc. falsely marketed Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel pickup trucks as being more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient than other diesel trucks ended on Wednesday after a Michigan federal judge held the claims are preempted by the Clean Air Act....
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