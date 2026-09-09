Bikini Barista Owner Owes Class $1.8M Over Wage Violations

By Ben Adlin ( September 9, 2026, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The owner of Seattle-area "bikini barista" company Beehive Espresso is on the hook for more than $1.8 million after a Washington state judge found him liable for numerous pay violations, including tip theft, limits on moonlighting, improper sick leave accounting and failure to pay minimum wage....
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