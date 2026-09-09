Fla. AG Sues Netflix Over 'Bait-And-Switch' Data Harvesting
By Allison Grande ( September 9, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Florida has become the second state to sue Netflix over its purported harvesting of personal data from children and families, alleging that the streaming provider engaged in a "bait-and-switch" when it leveraged subscribers' personal information to fuel its advertising despite promising to be a "safe respite" from these practices. ...
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