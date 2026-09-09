2 House Democrats Say Trump Can't Fire Copyright Chief

By Adam Lidgett ( September 9, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Two senior House Democrats have urged the D.C. Circuit to reject the Trump administration's claimed authority to remove Shira Perlmutter as the head of the U.S. Copyright Office, arguing that only the librarian of Congress can fire the agency's leader....
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