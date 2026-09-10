Fla. Panel Orders Murder Retrial Over Prior Shooting Evidence

By Parker Quinlan ( September 10, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ordered a new trial for a man convicted of fatally shooting a bystander during a heated argument with a group of boys, saying the trial court erred in withholding evidence from jurors that the group had previously fired shots into his home....
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