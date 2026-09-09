Port Workers Win Class Status In Union Nepotism Suit

By Emily Brill ( September 9, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge certified a nepotism-in-hiring lawsuit against an International Longshoremen's Association local as a class action Wednesday, letting 64 workers band together to accuse the union of breaching its duty of fair representation by funneling jobs to union leaders' family and friends....
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