Nektar CEO Opens Door To Finance Questions In Eli Lilly Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 9, 2026, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Nektar Therapeutics failed Wednesday to block evidence of its financial condition from entering into a California federal trial over a failed deal to codevelop its drug Rezpeg with Eli Lilly, after its CEO's testimony on cross-examination prompted the judge to allow the evidence for impeachment purposes....
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