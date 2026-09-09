Wells Fargo Beats Cert. Bid In Rate-Lock Extension Fee Suit
By Gina Kim ( September 9, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined on Wednesday to certify a proposed class of Wells Fargo customers alleging it wrongly charged certain mortgage fees due to closing delays, ruling that liability cannot be determined without an individual file-by-file analysis to see whether the borrower or the bank was responsible for the delays....
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