Meta's 'Fanciful' AI Training Disclosures Leave Judge Doubtful
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 9, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Wednesday that Meta Platforms Inc. had identified all magazines used to train its artificial intelligence tool after copyright plaintiffs pointed out Meta disclosed only nine issues spanning a 17-year period, telling Meta's counsel during a hearing that the likelihood Meta used only nine issues "seems rather fanciful to me."...
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