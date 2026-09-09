Kalshi Seeks Rehearing After 9th Circ. Loss

By Aislinn Keely ( September 9, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Kalshi on Wednesday asked the Ninth Circuit to rehear its dispute with Nevada regulators, arguing the appeals court miscast its sports event contracts as sports bets in an August opinion that cleared the way for the state's gaming regulators to pursue the prediction market platform....
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