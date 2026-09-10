9th Circ. Clears Boeing Of Liability In Police Helicopter Crash
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 10, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed a ruling Wednesday tossing product liability litigation over a 2022 Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crash that killed an officer and injured another, finding the victims' claims against Boeing and other aircraft-makers are time-barred under the General Aviation Revitalization Act's 18-year statute of repose....
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