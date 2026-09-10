Feds Sued To Block Armed ICE Agents From Polling Locations
By Gina Kim ( September 10, 2026, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups Thursday sued the Trump administration in D.C. federal court to stop the deployment of armed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to polling locations during the midterm elections, arguing the government cannot "cast the pall of federal force over the ballot box" to intimidate voters or disrupt the elections....
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