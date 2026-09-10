US Asks 1st Circ. To Back $3.3M Tax Bill For 'Survivor' Winner

By Zak Kostro ( September 10, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal court correctly entered a $3.3 million tax judgment against the first "Survivor" winner, the government told the First Circuit, saying the former contestant failed to refute the tax assessments and had agreed to a U.S. Tax Court decision that determined his liability and penalties....
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