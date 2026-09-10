Hospital Says Saul Ewing Atty's 'Revenge' Drove FCA Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( September 10, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A Saul Ewing LLP attorney who quit a Pittsburgh-area hospital's board turned his representation of two whistleblower nurses into an act of "revenge," but failed to make the clients' accusations against their co-workers into a viable False Claims Act suit, the hospital said....
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