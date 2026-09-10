Gig Cos.' Suit Over NYC Tip Law Paused For 2nd Circ. Review

By Benjamin Morse ( September 10, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has paused a suit by DoorDash and Uber challenging New York City's delivery tipping laws, putting the case on hold while the Second Circuit considers the companies' First Amendment appeal....
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