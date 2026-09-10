Fed Colluded With Wall Street On New Capital Rules, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera ( September 10, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board and its vice chair for supervision, Michelle Bowman, were sued on Thursday by Wall Street reform group Better Markets Inc., which alleges Bowman secretly met with the heads of Wall Street giants to manipulate the newly proposed U.S. bank capital rules....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.