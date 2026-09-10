SBA Prioritizes Defense-Critical Firms For Assistance Program
By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 10, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday that the agency will prioritize processing applications by individually owned small businesses operating in defense-critical industries that are looking to participate in the agency's federal contracting assistance program for disadvantaged small businesses. ...
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