$270M Medi-Cal False Claims Scheme Nets 30-Year Sentence

By Gina Kim ( September 10, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- An Orange County man with multiple prior fraud convictions has been sentenced in California federal court to 30 years in prison for his role in a $270 million Medi-Cal prescription drug scam, which he orchestrated while awaiting sentencing in a separate tax evasion case, prosecutors said. ...
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