11th Circ. Urged To Undo Trial Loss For Hospital Ratings Org

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 10, 2026, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court order requiring hospital ratings nonprofit Leapfrog to revoke poor safety grades it issued to five hospitals owned by Tenet Healthcare Corp. violated the First Amendment, Leapfrog told the Eleventh Circuit in a Thursday opening brief challenging its bench trial loss....
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