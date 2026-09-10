Dompé To Pay $32M Over Foundation Co-Pay Kickback Claims

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 10, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. arm of Italian pharmaceutical company Dompé Farmaceutici SpA has agreed to pay $32 million to resolve allegations that it contributed funds to patient assistance foundations to induce purchases of its prescription eye drops Oxervate, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday....
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