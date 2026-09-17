'Bad Middle School Art' Tests Penn State's Counterfeit Bid
By Ivan Moreno ( September 17, 2026, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel appeared reluctant Thursday to treat all of Vintage Brand's retro Penn State merchandise as counterfeit, even as the judges expressed skepticism about the print-on-demand retailer's broader bid to overturn a jury verdict finding that its unlicensed use of university marks infringed Penn State's trademarks....
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