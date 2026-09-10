Baylor, Boston U. Near Deal Over Interlocking 'BU' Logo
By Adam Lidgett ( September 10, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Baylor University says it is moving toward a deal to end its lawsuit claiming that its trademark rights on an interlocking "BU" logo are being infringed by Boston University and that the Massachusetts school's use of the mark causes confusion in the marketplace....
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