AbbVie Seeks To Nix Health Orgs' 'New Theory' In 340B Row

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 11, 2026, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Two advocacy groups for safety net health providers shouldn't be allowed to argue that a D.C. federal court lacks jurisdiction over biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc.'s suit challenging the federal government's definition of a "patient" in the 340B drug discount program, AbbVie told the court....
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