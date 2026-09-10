Energy Dept. Sued Again Over 'Blue State' Grant Terminations
By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 10, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy was hit with another complaint alleging it unlawfully canceled grants destined for states that voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election....
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