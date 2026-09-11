Prediction Markets Ask Justices To Settle Sports Wager Split

By Aislinn Keely ( September 11, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Crypto.com on Friday became the third party to call on the U.S. Supreme Court to address the closely-watched circuit split on prediction market regulation, challenging a Ninth Circuit decision that allowed Nevada regulators to police certain sports event contracts since their "substance" appeared to be gambling....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.