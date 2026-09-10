Ill. Bond Trader Gets 16 Years For $30M Firm-Tanking Fraud

By Lauraann Wood ( September 10, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A former Illinois bond trader who was convicted of a $30 million fraud scheme that shuttered his Atlanta-based former employer has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison, according to case filings entered Thursday....
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