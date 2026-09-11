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UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( September 11, 2026, 12:49 PM EDT) -- The past week in London has seen Battersea Power Station Development Co. sue its former chief executive after he blew the whistle on alleged financial misreporting at the company, Chanel turn its sights on fashion brand EGO's parent company, and Pogust Goodhead face claims from a former client and legal director, as the battle for representation of the Mariana dam claimants intensifies....

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