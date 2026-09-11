Fanatics, TikTok Accused Of Squeezing Out Other Sellers
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 11, 2026, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Fanatics and TikTok have been sued by a sports memorabilia seller alleging they orchestrated a "coordinated scheme" intended to push independent livestream "breakers" out of the NFL collectibles market by banning or suppressing them unless they agreed to exclusively buy and sell Fanatics products....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.