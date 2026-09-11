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Wilson Sonsini, Davis Polk Steer $1.9B Vehicle Auction Deal

By Al Barbarino ( September 11, 2026, 2:35 PM EDT) -- Copart Inc. has agreed to acquire ACV Auctions Inc. for about $1.9 billion, expanding the online vehicle auction operator into dealer-to-dealer wholesale remarketing, with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC advising Copart and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP representing ACV. ...

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