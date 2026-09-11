Split Fed. Circ. Backs Amazon's Win Over Network Patent Suit

By Theresa Schliep ( September 11, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel Friday upheld Amazon's escape from an infringement case over an AlterWAN Inc. network patent, with the dissenting judge saying the panel needlessly went "down the rabbit hole" and arrived at a "flat wrong" claim construction....
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