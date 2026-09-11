Taxation With Representation: Paul Weiss, Troutman, Wachtell

By Zak Kostro ( September 11, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, GE Aerospace buys Consolidated Precision Products from private investment firms Warburg Pincus and Berkshire Partners, Independence Realty Trust Inc. and Centerspace agree to merge, and EverBank Financial Corp. and WaFd Inc. agree to combine through a reverse merger....
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