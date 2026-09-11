Noncitizens Want Class Cert. In Alien Enemies Act Suit

By Spencer Brewer ( September 11, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A group of noncitizens at risk of being transferred to an El Salvador prison asked a Texas federal court to grant them class certification in their lawsuit against the Trump Administration, saying that without it, the government may deny them judicial review entirely....
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