11th Circ. Ruling Won't Prevent Qui Tam Constitutional Tests
By Madeline Lyskawa ( September 11, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit's holding that the False Claims Act's provisions letting private individuals sue on the federal government's behalf pass muster under the U.S. Constitution may do little to halt the growing wave of challenges seeking to knock down those provisions....
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