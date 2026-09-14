Feds Want Justices To Skip Google 'Settled Expectations' Row
By Adam Lidgett ( September 14, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The federal government is telling the U.S. Supreme Court that Google didn't meet the appropriate standard to get the Federal Circuit to look at the company's challenge to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's policy of using the age of patents as a reason not to review them....
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