Academic Publishers Tell 2nd Circ. Antitrust Case Fell Short

By Matthew Perlman ( September 11, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Major publishers of academic journals urged the Second Circuit to reject an appeal from researchers accusing them of colluding to eliminate pay for peer reviewers and impose other restrictions, saying the case is based on ethical guidelines that do not reflect a conspiracy at all....
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