Bongino Disavows Inside Knowledge On Parler Ouster

By Cara Salvatore ( September 11, 2026, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino testified Friday that he was not privy to decisions leading to social media company Parler's 2021 ouster of its CEO, but he was pressed over having seen a draft of the document revision that supposedly allowed the CEO's 40% interest to be confiscated....
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