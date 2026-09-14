NY Housing Chief Says Rent Suit Must Yield To State Case
By Isaac Monterose ( September 14, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal asked a federal court to abstain from hearing a suit challenging changes to a renovation program for rent-stabilized units and to dismiss the case, arguing in part that the state government has a related New York state court rent-stabilization suit against one of the plaintiffs....
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