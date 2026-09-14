1st Circ. Rejects Judge's Standing Order On Deportations
By Carolyn Muyskens ( September 14, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit struck down a federal district judge's standing order that prohibited U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from deporting criminal defendants unless the government resolved or permanently dropped the pending charges....
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