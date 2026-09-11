Tylenol Maker Seeks 2nd Circ. Relook In Autism, ADHD Suits
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 11, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Tylenol maker Kenvue and several retailers have urged the Second Circuit to revisit its decision overturning a district court's exclusion of expert testimony for plaintiffs who claim prenatal exposure to the over-the-counter pain reliever causes autism and ADHD, saying the appeals court improperly restricted the trial court's "gatekeeping role."...
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