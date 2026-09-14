DOJ Suit Over NY Medicaid Program Is 'Baseless,' Court Told

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 14, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- New York officials and the state's chosen steward for managing its $10 billion Medicaid home-care program fired back at U.S. Justice Department allegations that the bidding process for that contract was a sham, telling a federal court the suit is politically motivated and legally deficient....
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