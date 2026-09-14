S. Korea Wins ICSID Annulment Decision In $196M Dispute
By Joyce Hanson ( September 14, 2026, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An ad hoc committee of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has confirmed that the South Korean government is the victor in a 260 billion won ($196 million) arbitration award against a Chinese investor in a dispute over a forced real-estate share sale....
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