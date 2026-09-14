Intuit Escapes MLA 'Refund Advance' Loans Suit, For Now
By Sydney Price ( September 14, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed TurboTax distributor Intuit Inc. and several of its partners from a proposed class action alleging their process for distributing tax refund advance loans comes with high costs and arbitration clauses that are prohibited by the Military Lending Act, ruling that the plaintiff must clearly separate his claims against each defendant....
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