Clippers Won't Take NBA To Court Over Salary Cap Sanctions

By Alex Lawson ( September 14, 2026, 11:23 AM EDT) -- Nearly two weeks after lawyers for the Los Angeles Clippers vowed to explore "every legal remedy" to challenge the NBA's sanctions against the franchise for violating salary cap rules, the team's owner has changed course and will comply with the league's decision....
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