Ex-NFL Player's Former Fiancée Sued Over Lash Salon Rift
By George Woolston ( September 14, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Former business partners have accused the ex-fiancée of retired NFL wide receiver Victor Cruz in New Jersey federal court of self-dealing and using their businesses' bank accounts to subsidize other businesses she ran....
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