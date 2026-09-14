Global Wound Care Settles $1.5B FCA Claims For $525M

By Hailey Konnath ( September 14, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt specialty medical practice Global Wound Care has agreed to pay up to $525 million to the federal government to resolve False Claims Act claims with a price tag of $1.5 billion, part of a settlement it said "provides the only viable pathway" to resolution and moving forward with a reorganization....
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