NCAA Asks 10th Circ. To Reverse Athlete Eligibility Ruling
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 14, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has urged the Tenth Circuit to overturn a Colorado federal judge's ruling that could allow thousands of college athletes who had exhausted their eligibility compete for another season, arguing the judge wrongly found they were likely to prove that excluding them from the league's newly expanded eligibility rules violates federal antitrust law....
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