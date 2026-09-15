Nektar 'Desperate' To Develop Rezpeg, Lilly Exec Tells Jury
By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 15, 2026, 12:09 AM EDT) -- An Eli Lilly executive told a California federal jury on Monday in Nektar's $1 billion breach of contract suit against the pharma giant that his handwritten note from a meeting with Eli Lilly's CEO about Nektar being "desperate" was about the struggling company's need for its autoimmune-disease drug Rezpeg to succeed....
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